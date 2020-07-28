Chemed's Earnings: A Preview

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Chemed's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Chemed EPS is expected to be around $3.75, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $522.89 million. In the same quarter last year, Chemed posted EPS of $3.360 on sales of $473.58 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.61% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 0.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 3.65 4.09 3.31 3.11 EPS Actual 3.68 4.22 3.46 3.36 Revenue Estimate 520.18 M 524.19 M 478.89 M 471.72 M Revenue Actual 515.80 M 522.32 M 480.61 M 473.58 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed were trading at $469.79 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chemed is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7wjfjb5w