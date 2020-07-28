A Preview Of ServiceNow's Earnings

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect ServiceNow earnings of $1.01 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.05 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, ServiceNow reported EPS of $0.710 on revenue of $833.90 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 42.25%. Sales would be up 2.94% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.87 0.88 0.63 EPS Actual 1.05 0.96 0.99 0.71 Revenue Estimate 1.02 B 941.14 M 884.97 M 832.37 M Revenue Actual 1.05 B 951.77 M 885.83 M 833.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ServiceNow is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET.