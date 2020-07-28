O'Reilly Automotive Earnings Preview

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

O'Reilly Automotive EPS will likely be near $3.91 while revenue will be around $2.54 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, O'Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $4.510 on sales of $2.59 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 13.3% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 2.83% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 4.02 4.27 4.79 4.67 EPS Actual 3.97 4.25 5.08 4.51 Revenue Estimate 2.47 B 2.48 B 2.64 B 2.61 B Revenue Actual 2.48 B 2.48 B 2.67 B 2.59 B

Stock Performance

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive were trading at $450.45 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. O'Reilly Automotive is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.oreillyauto.com/investor-relations-news-room