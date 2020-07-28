A Preview Of Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $141.76 million. In the same quarter last year, Piedmont Office Realty reported EPS of $0.430 on revenue of $130.67 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 83.72%. Sales would be up 12.4% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.08 EPS Actual 0.47 0.46 0.45 0.43 Revenue Estimate 135.25 M 133.01 M 126.04 M 126.12 M Revenue Actual 137.17 M 134.15 M 135.42 M 130.67 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty were trading at $15.71 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Piedmont Office Realty is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdwzmjrw