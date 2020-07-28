Market Overview

Pfizer: Q2 Earnings Insights

July 28, 2020
Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) rose 2.5% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.50% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $11,801,000,000 decreased by 11.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,550,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.85 and $2.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $48,600,000,000 and $50,600,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://pfizer.rev.vbrick.com/#/event-registration/70c54dc2-54c6-4cda-87b6-f5604956f931

Technicals

52-week high: $43.00

52-week low: $27.88

Price action over last quarter: down 1.36%

Company Description

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales over $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, neuroscience drug Lyrica, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor, representing over a fifth of total firm sales.

 

