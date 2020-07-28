Market Overview

Recap: McDonald's Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 9:49am   Comments
Shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) fell 1.5% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 67.80% over the past year to $0.66, which missed the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $3,761,500,000 decreased by 29.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,680,000,000.

Outlook

McDonald's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

McDonald's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://mcdonalds.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1340501&tp_key=589ad7b0e2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $221.93

52-week low: $124.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.19%

Company Description

McDonald's generates revenue through company-owned restaurants, franchise royalties, and licensing pacts. Restaurants offer a uniform value-priced menu with some regional variations. As of March 2020, there were roughly 39,000 locations in more than 120 countries: 36,400 franchisee/affiliate units and 2,600 company units. After reorganizing the company into segments based on the maturity and competitive position of its different markets, refranchising 4,000 locations, and eliminating $500 million in net annual SG&A expenses the past several years, the company is focused on "velocity growth accelerators" such as an Experience of the Future layout (counter, kiosk, web ordering and table service/curbside delivery), mobile ordering and payments, and delivery alternatives.

 

