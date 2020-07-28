Recap: 3M Q2 Earnings

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) fell 4.6% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.09% over the past year to $1.78, which missed the estimate of $1.80.

Revenue of $7,176,000,000 declined by 12.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,320,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

3M hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://3mtv.mmm.com/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=6b40b6bd-7996-4bcd-8e1a-37e2bafb58f3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $182.54

Company's 52-week low was at $114.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.53%

Company Description

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2019, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. About 60% of the company's revenue comes from outside the United States, with the safety and industrial segment constituting most of the firm's net sales. Many of the company's 55,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.