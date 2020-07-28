Market Overview

S&P Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) decreased 0.9% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 39.92% over the past year to $3.40, which beat the estimate of $2.65.

Revenue of $1,943,000,000 rose by 14.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.75 and $10.95.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/spgi200428.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $359.50

52-week low: $186.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.21%

Company Profile

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. S&P Ratings, which comprises over 40% of the firm's revenue and over 50% of the firm's operating income, is the largest credit ratings agency in the world. The firm's other segments include Market Intelligence, Indices, and Platts. Market Intelligence provides desktop tools and other data solutions to investment banks, corporations, and other entities. Indices provides benchmarks for financial markets and is monetized through subscriptions, asset-based fees, and transaction-based royalties. Platts provides benchmarks to commodity markets, principally petroleum.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

