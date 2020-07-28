Market Overview

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 9:51am   Comments
Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) rose 0.6% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.91% year over year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $5,062,000,000 decreased by 2.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,040,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.21 and $4.38.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/mo200728.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.45

52-week low: $30.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.13%

Company Description

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 40% share.

 

