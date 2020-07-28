Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) fell 6.3% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 54.23% over the past year to $0.65, which missed the estimate of $0.85.
Revenue of $2,686,000,000 declined by 28.54% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,840,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ecolab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 28, 2020
Time: 01:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecolab.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396456&sessionid=1&key=4937107C7BB648AD1BA0739919F08C01®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $231.36
Company's 52-week low was at $124.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.32%
Company Profile
Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water and energy end markets, selling customized solutions.