Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 9:52am
Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) fell 6.3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 54.23% over the past year to $0.65, which missed the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $2,686,000,000 declined by 28.54% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,840,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ecolab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ecolab.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396456&sessionid=1&key=4937107C7BB648AD1BA0739919F08C01&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $231.36

Company's 52-week low was at $124.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.32%

Company Profile

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water and energy end markets, selling customized solutions.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

