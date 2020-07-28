Sherwin-Williams: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) rose 1.4% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.07% year over year to $7.10, which beat the estimate of $5.77.

Revenue of $4,604,000,000 decreased by 5.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sherwin-Williams raised its FY20 EPS guidance.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2020/Sherwin-Williams-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $631.88

52-week low: $325.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.63%

Company Description

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,700 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.