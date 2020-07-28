Market Overview

Recap: Roper Technologies Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 9:54am
Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) rose 3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.23% year over year to $2.94, which beat the estimate of $2.67.

Revenue of $1,306,000,000 decreased by 1.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $2.90 and $3.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xty7xj62

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $425.52

Company's 52-week low was at $240.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.66%

Company Description

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: application software; network software and systems; measurement and analytical solutions; and process technologies. The firm's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm's businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

 

