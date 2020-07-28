Recap: MSCI Q2 Earnings

Shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) fell 4% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.94% year over year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $409,616,000 higher by 6.24% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $410,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gmj2e3z

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $398.49

52-week low: $206.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.69%

Company Description

MSCI is a leading provider of benchmark indexes and portfolio risk analytics tools primarily utilized by institutional investors around the world. The company's All Country World Index is recognized as the standard for global equity portfolios by institutional investors and consultants. MSCI believes that approximately $11 trillion in assets globally are benchmarked to MSCI indexes. In addition to indexes, the company's analytics segment provides analytical tools, RiskMetrics, and Barra to investors.