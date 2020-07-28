Recap: Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) moved lower by 4.5% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 47.08% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $1,394,000,000 declined by 16.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,370,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.40 and $7.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,327,000,000 and $6,327,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.rockwellautomation.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393475&sessionid=1&key=16B6FB52DB7FD3A3B419249D80CAD5A7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $230.93

Company's 52-week low was at $115.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.58%

Company Overview

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. Today, the firm operates through two segments--architecture and software and control products and solutions. The former segment houses its Logix architecture that runs with third-party applications and contains all its hardware, software, and communication components, including control platforms that perform multiple disciplines. The latter segment sells industrial control products and offers technical automation services.