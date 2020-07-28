Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 9:58am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) moved lower by 4.5% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 47.08% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $1,394,000,000 declined by 16.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,370,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.40 and $7.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,327,000,000 and $6,327,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.rockwellautomation.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393475&sessionid=1&key=16B6FB52DB7FD3A3B419249D80CAD5A7&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $230.93

Company's 52-week low was at $115.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.58%

Company Overview

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. Today, the firm operates through two segments--architecture and software and control products and solutions. The former segment houses its Logix architecture that runs with third-party applications and contains all its hardware, software, and communication components, including control platforms that perform multiple disciplines. The latter segment sells industrial control products and offers technical automation services.

 

Related Articles (ROK)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com