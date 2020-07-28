Recap: D.R. Horton Q3 Earnings

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) rose 1.2% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.51% year over year to $1.72, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $5,390,000,000 rose by 9.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,110,000,000.

Guidance

D.R. Horton hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1700/35403

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.67

Company's 52-week low was at $25.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.08%

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 90 markets across 29 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages five regional homebuilding offices across the United States.