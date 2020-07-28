Corning: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) fell 0.2% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.44% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $2,588,000,000 decreased by 13.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,370,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h3n3wger

Technicals

52-week high: $34.25

52-week low: $17.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.34%

Company Overview

Corning is a leading supplier of advanced glass substrates used in LCDs, optical fiber, ceramic substrates, and a variety of other materials science products. Corning operates in five segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. Although headquartered in New York, the company's operations and geographic reach span the globe, with most of Corning's revenue generated in Asia-Pacific.