Recap: New Oriental Education Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020
Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) fell 1.5% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% over the past year to $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $798,473,000 decreased by 5.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $796,740,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $911,200,000 and $953,500,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sdifqzip

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $153.02

Company's 52-week low was at $97.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.92%

Company Description

EDU, founded in 1993, is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. EDU has had over 52.8 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in fiscal 2019. As of third-quarter fiscal 2020, EDU had a network of 1,416 learning centers, including 99 schools, 12 bookstores and access to a national network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 38,400 highly qualified teachers in 86 cities. EDU offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training, and so on.

 

Earnings News

