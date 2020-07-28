Recap: TransUnion Q2 Earnings

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) rose 0.8% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.35% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $634,400,000 decreased by 4.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $582,830,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TransUnion hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/38776/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $101.16

52-week low: $52.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.17%

Company Description

TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.