Recap: TransUnion Q2 Earnings
Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) rose 0.8% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 4.35% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $634,400,000 decreased by 4.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $582,830,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
TransUnion hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 28, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tru/mediaframe/38776/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $101.16
52-week low: $52.50
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.17%
Company Description
TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.