Camden National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) fell 2.5% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.12% year over year to $0.73, which were in line with the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $46,599,000 up by 11.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Camden National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 03:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac200728.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.48

Company's 52-week low was at $25.73

Price action over last quarter: down 6.88%

Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a banking solutions provider in the United States. Its core business is providing commercial banking products to individuals and corporates. Its consumer and commercial banking services entail services such as loans and deposits, savings and online banking, treasury management solutions and non-profit products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The company also offers investment management and fiduciary services. In addition, it offers various other services which include lending to dentists, optometrists and veterinarians across the United States.