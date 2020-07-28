7 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares fell 0.6% to $200.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares fell 0.6% to $200.10 in after-hours trading. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Brown & Brown shares gained 0.6% to $45.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: BRO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Brown & Brown shares gained 0.6% to $45.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $11.55 billion for the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the opening bell. Pfizer also reported a Phase 2/3 safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA candidate from its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program, against SARS-CoV-2. Pfizer shares gained 1.9% to $38.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $11.55 billion for the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the opening bell. Pfizer also reported a Phase 2/3 safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA candidate from its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program, against SARS-CoV-2. Pfizer shares gained 1.9% to $38.25 in after-hours trading. CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) disclosed a common stock offering. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. CorMedix shares dropped 14.5% to $5.13 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor