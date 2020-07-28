7 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares fell 0.6% to $200.10 in after-hours trading.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Brown & Brown shares gained 0.6% to $45.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $11.55 billion for the latest quarter. Pfizer will release earnings before the opening bell. Pfizer also reported a Phase 2/3 safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA candidate from its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program, against SARS-CoV-2. Pfizer shares gained 1.9% to $38.25 in after-hours trading.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) disclosed a common stock offering. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. CorMedix shares dropped 14.5% to $5.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion. 3M shares fell 0.5% to $162.51 in after-hours trading.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong profit outlook for the current quarter. F5 Networks shares dropped 4.2% to $144.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post a quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares rose 0.1% to $76.56 in after-hours trading.
