Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• McDonald's Inc. (NYSE:MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• 3M Inc. (NYSE:MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.

• Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $11.62 billion.

• D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Amalgamated Bank Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $50.38 million.

• JetBlue Airways Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $208.96 million.

• Laboratory Corp Inc. (NYSE:LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Arcadis Inc. (OTC:ARCAY) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.50 per share on revenue of $300.40 million.

• Ardmore Shipping Inc. (NYSE:ASC) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Armstrong World Indus Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $223.03 million.

• Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.43 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams Inc. (NYSE:SHW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Barnes Gr Inc. (NYSE:B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Banco Latinoamericano Inc. (NYSE:BLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $34.68 million.

• Camden National Inc. (NASDAQ:CAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $44.04 million.

• Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.

• Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $436.91 million.

• CommVault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.87 million.

• DTE Energy Inc. (NYSE:DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• New Oriental Education Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $796.74 million.

• Enel Americas Inc. (NYSE:ENIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• First BanCorp Inc. (NYSE:FBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $139.41 million.

• Franklin Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $296.39 million.

• Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $829.94 million.

• Independent Bank Inc. (NASDAQ:IBCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.39 million.

• Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $136.77 million.

• Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $798.33 million.

• M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $808.09 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $410.11 million.

• NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $86.12 million.

• Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Oxford Square Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.

• Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $101.50 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

• Sify Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFY) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• SITE Centers Inc. (NYSE:SITC) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Shimano Inc. (OTC:SMNNY) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Sequans Communications Inc. (NYSE:SQNS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $149.34 million.

• Tokyo Electron Inc. (OTC:TOELY) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• TransUnion Inc. (NYSE:TRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $582.83 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake Inc. (NYSE:WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• George Weston Inc. (OTC:WNGRF) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.

• Yandex Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $41.30 billion.

• Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $939.90 million.

• S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $157.50 million.

• Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $95.44 million.

• Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $242.88 million.

• Xerox Holdings Inc. (NYSE:XRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Invesco Inc. (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Waters Inc. (NYSE:WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $489.93 million.

• Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $145.00 million.

• Centene Inc. (NYSE:CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $27.60 billion.

• Huntsman Inc. (NYSE:HUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Sensata Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $570.52 million.

• AudioCodes Inc. (NASDAQ:AUDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $52.90 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Starbucks Inc. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.

• Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $469.13 million.

• Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $561.94 million.

• First Commonwealth Inc. (NYSE:FCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $88.13 million.

• Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $315.42 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $253.52 million.

• Unum Inc. (NYSE:UNM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $78.54 million.

• ACCO Brands Inc. (NYSE:ACCO) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.82 million.

• Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.

• Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $767.39 million.

• Alerus Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $47.02 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $191.89 million.

• A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.09 million.

• AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $35.45 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $39.86 million.

• Bloom Energy Inc. (NYSE:BE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $171.50 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods Inc. (NASDAQ:BGFV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Boston Private Finl Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $56.89 million.

• Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $728.65 million.

• Boyd Gaming Inc. (NYSE:BYD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $131.92 million.

• Avis Budget Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.84 per share on revenue of $719.44 million.

• Chubb Inc. (NYSE:CB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.

• Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $572.69 million.

• Celanese Inc. (NYSE:CE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Cielo Inc. (OTC:CIOXY) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• CoStar Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $390.15 million.

• Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.

• Seagate Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Carriage Servs Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $72.90 million.

• Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $42.43 million.

• Denny's Inc. (NASDAQ:DENN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $43.64 million.

• DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $415.39 million.

• eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $88.55 million.

• Edison Intl Inc. (NYSE:EIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $279.92 million.

• Equity Residential Inc. (NYSE:EQR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $661.98 million.

• First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $214.77 million.

• First Quantum Minerals Inc. (OTC:FQVLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $839.46 million.

• Fortive Inc. (NYSE:FTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Gladstone Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.66 million.

• Golden Star Resources, Ltd Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:GSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $86.00 million.

• Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.42 per share on revenue of $61.12 million.

• Hanmi Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HAFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $49.57 million.

• Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $187.94 million.

• Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $229.60 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.77 million.

• Imax Inc. (NYSE:IMAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $11.85 million.

• Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Luther Burbank Inc. (NASDAQ:LBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $33.73 million.

• Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $99.54 million.

• Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $146.90 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:LSCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $100.02 million.

• Masimo Inc. (NASDAQ:MASI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $290.09 million.

• Markel Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $169.73 million.

• MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $599.59 million.

• MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $112.22 million.

• Matador Resources Inc. (NYSE:MTDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $162.01 million.

• Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $537.23 million.

• Nabors Industries Inc. (NYSE:NBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $24.39 per share on revenue of $-24.39.

• NCR Inc. (NYSE:NCR) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• NorthWestern Inc. (NYSE:NWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $273.06 million.

• ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $183.96 million.

• Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $225.71 million.

• Premier Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PFC) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Packaging Corp of America Inc. (NYSE:PKG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $693.35 million.

• Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $353.93 million.

• PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.15 million.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:PZN) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Qumu Inc. (NASDAQ:QUMU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.31 million.

• Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:RRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Rexnord Inc. (NYSE:RXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $453.78 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica Inc. (NYSE:SID) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $117.40 million.

• Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $208.20 million.

• Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $152.70 million.

• Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.18 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr Inc. (NYSE:THG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Trustmark Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $160.38 million.

• Turquoise Hill Resources Inc. (NYSE:TRQ) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• trivago Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is expected to report loss of $0.06 per share.

• UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $314.79 million.

• UMB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:UMBF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $283.06 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $414.76 million.

• Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $75.79 million.

• Washington REIT Inc. (NYSE:WRE) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.