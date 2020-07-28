5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) - P/E: 1.98 General Motors (NYSE: GM) - P/E: 8.05 Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) - P/E: 9.43 The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) - P/E: 0.76 M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) - P/E: 7.7

Most recently, Vince Holding reported earnings per share at -0.1, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.73. Vince Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, General Motors reported earnings per share at 0.62, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from 4.14% in the previous quarter.

Kimball International has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.27, which has decreased by 18.18% compared to Q2, which was 0.33. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 3.21%, which has increased by 1.12% from 2.09% last quarter.

The Dixie Group’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at -0.17, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.07. The Dixie Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, M/I Homes reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.57. M/I Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.