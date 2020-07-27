Crane: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 59.49% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $677,900,000 declined by 19.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $623,020,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.70 and $0.85.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $89.54

Company's 52-week low was at $36.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.51%

Company Overview

Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. The firm's business is organized into four segments: fluid handling, payment & merchandising technologies, aerospace & electronics, and engineered materials. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 12,000 employees and operates in 25 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.3 billion in revenue and $494 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.