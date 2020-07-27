Brown & Brown: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) moved higher by 0.22% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.25% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $598,800,000 rose by 4.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $571,780,000.

Outlook

Brown & Brown hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.69

52-week low: $30.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.06%

Company Description

Brown & Brown Inc is an insurance agent and broker that offers insurance products and services, primarily in the areas of property, casualty, and employee benefits, by connecting customers with insurance companies. It earns its revenue via commissions from insurance companies and direct fees from customers, and it generally has no underwriting risk exposure. More than half of its revenue is from its retail segment, which provides a broad range of insurance products and services to entities and individuals. Roughly a fourth of revenue is from its national programs segment, which provides, among other things, professional liability coverage for professionals. The company operates primarily in the United States, with its highest exposure in Florida.