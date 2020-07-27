John Bean Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) moved lower by 2.33% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.24% over the past year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $411,500,000 declined by 16.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $396,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

John Bean Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $127.97

52-week low: $56.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.18%

Company Description

John Bean Technologies is a mid-cap, diversified industrial conglomerate that spun out of FMC Technologies in August 2008. Over half of JBT's sales are made in the United States. The firm operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. FoodTech provides both customized and turnkey industrial solutions for the food and beverage industry, including a large variety of protein processing and packaging solutions, as well as fruit and juice extraction and ready-to-eat solutions. Aerotech sells solutions to airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight firms, and defense contractors, among others. These solutions include gate equipment, as well as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, and aircraft ground power and cooling system products.