Recap: NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) moved lower by 2.74% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.36% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $1,817,000,000 decreased by 18.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,800,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $1,900,000,000 and $2,100,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $139.59

52-week low: $58.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.27%

Company Description

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.