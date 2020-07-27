Recap: HomeStreet Q2 Earnings

Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) decreased 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 152.94% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $88,098,000 up by 27.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,180,000.

Guidance

HomeStreet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.44

Company's 52-week low was at $18.44

Price action over last quarter: down 5.86%

Company Profile

HomeStreet Inc is a commercial bank. It provides commercial and consumer loans including mortgage loans, deposit products, private banking, and cash management services. The company loan products include commercial business loans and agriculture loans, consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects.