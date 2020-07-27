Market Overview

3 Things To Look For In Pfizer's Q2 Earnings Report
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2020 5:48pm   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of over $50 billion. The company also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually.

While Pfizer historically sold many types of health care products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. 

Pfizer reports second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday before the market opens. The EPS and sales numbers are always important, with consensus estimates of 67 cents and $11.62 billion, respectively, but each company has its own specific projects and updates to look out for.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Pfizer Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Here are three things to look out for in Pfizer’s earnings report.

Upjohn Merger: Pfizer’s Upjohn with Mylan is “expected to close in 4Q and potentially on the earlier side,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky wrote in a Monday note.

Delays or roadblocks in the closing of Upjohn RMT to Mylan could impact the company’s financial statements.

Key Products: Pfizer, being one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, has multiple key products. Be on the lookout for any updates regarding these products such as Ibrance, Vendaqel and Prevnar.

The competitive landscape around a drug is an important factor to take in as certain risks may arise as competition increases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer has a partnership with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) to produce the vaccine to ensure readiness if it gets approval to be distributed.

Updates on the progress of the vaccine are especially important as production has already begun despite the vaccine actually being approved, in an effort to supply as many people as possible as soon as possible.

After Monday's market close, Pfizer announced a Phase 2/3 safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA candidate from its BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program, against SARS-CoV-2.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

