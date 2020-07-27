Lakeland Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.41% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $50,697,000 up by 1.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lakeland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.00

Company's 52-week low was at $30.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.39%

Company Overview

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.