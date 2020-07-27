Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 37.50% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $590,727,000 declined by 23.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $549,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/younzhvp

Technicals

52-week high: $98.32

52-week low: $59.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.01%

Company Overview

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $3 billion in sales and nearly $400 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.