Cemex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 83.33% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $2,912,000,000 declined by 17.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,950,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cemex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cemex.com%2F-%2Fearnings-webcast-2q2020&eventid=2406031&sessionid=1&key=79CA26A8CE30840FB1113DCF43761603®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.37

Company's 52-week low was at $1.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.05%

Company Description

Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world. In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix, and 135 million tons of aggregates. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had annual cement production capacity of roughly 105 million tons. The company generates roughly 24% of sales in Europe, 23% in Mexico, 30% in the United States, 13% in South America and the Caribbean, and 11% in Asia, Middle East, and Africa.