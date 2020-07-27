Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cemex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 83.33% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $2,912,000,000 declined by 17.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,950,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cemex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cemex.com%2F-%2Fearnings-webcast-2q2020&eventid=2406031&sessionid=1&key=79CA26A8CE30840FB1113DCF43761603&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.37

Company's 52-week low was at $1.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.05%

Company Description

Cemex is the largest ready-mix concrete company and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world. In 2019, the company sold roughly 63 million tons of cement, 50 million cubic meters of ready-mix, and 135 million tons of aggregates. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had annual cement production capacity of roughly 105 million tons. The company generates roughly 24% of sales in Europe, 23% in Mexico, 30% in the United States, 13% in South America and the Caribbean, and 11% in Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

 

Related Articles (CX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com