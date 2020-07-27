Recap: Alliance Resource Q2 Earnings

Shares of Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) moved lower by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 184.09% year over year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $255,202,000 decreased by 50.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $219,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Alliance Resource hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alliance Resource hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/arlp200727.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.83

Company's 52-week low was at $2.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.19%

Company Overview

Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It functions through threesegments; Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and and Minerals. The Illinois Basin activity comprises of underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia and it makes up for most of the company's revenue-generating operations. The Appalachia segment, on the other hand, consists of multiple operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Minerals segment includes oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II.