Recap: Alliance Resource Q2 Earnings
Shares of Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) moved lower by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 184.09% year over year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.43).
Revenue of $255,202,000 decreased by 50.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $219,050,000.
Looking Ahead
Alliance Resource hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Alliance Resource hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 27, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/arlp200727.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $17.83
Company's 52-week low was at $2.70
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.19%
Company Overview
Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It functions through threesegments; Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and and Minerals. The Illinois Basin activity comprises of underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia and it makes up for most of the company's revenue-generating operations. The Appalachia segment, on the other hand, consists of multiple operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Minerals segment includes oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II.