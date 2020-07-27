Market Overview

Recap: Vermilion Energy Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3300.00% year over year to ($0.32), which may not compared to the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $138,858,000 declined by 56.53% year over year.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Vermilion Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.48

52-week low: $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.16%

Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

 

