5 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2020 4:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $995.55 million before the opening bell. Hasbro shares rose 0.3% to $77.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that it received another $472 million funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support late-stage clinical development of its novel coronavirus vaccine. Moderna shares gained 1.1% to $74.04 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $571.78 million for the latest quarter. Brown & Brown will release earnings after the markets close. Brown & Brown shares slipped 0.1% to $45.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ: CIZN) reported a decline in EPS for the second quarter. The company’s earnings slipped to $0.26 per share in the latest quarter, down from $0.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. Citizens Holding shares rose 0.2% to close at $22.17 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $6.73 billion before the opening bell. SAP shares declined 1.6% to close at $158.62 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

