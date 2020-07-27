5 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $995.55 million before the opening bell. Hasbro shares rose 0.3% to $77.85 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $995.55 million before the opening bell. Hasbro shares rose 0.3% to $77.85 in after-hours trading. Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that it received another $472 million funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support late-stage clinical development of its novel coronavirus vaccine. Moderna shares gained 1.1% to $74.04 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MRNA) disclosed that it received another $472 million funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support late-stage clinical development of its novel coronavirus vaccine. Moderna shares gained 1.1% to $74.04 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $571.78 million for the latest quarter. Brown & Brown will release earnings after the markets close. Brown & Brown shares slipped 0.1% to $45.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor