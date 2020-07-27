Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $995.55 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $549.36 million.

• RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• SAP Inc. (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $6.73 billion.

• Ameris Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $220.54 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $445.67 million.

• Alliance Resource Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.05 million.

• Bank of Hawaii Inc. (NYSE:BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $166.72 million.

• Bank7 Inc. (NASDAQ:BSVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $11.65 million.

• Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $148.04 million.

• Cemex Inc. (NYSE:CX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.79 million.

• EQT Inc. (NYSE:EQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $784.18 million.

• Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $36.86 million.

• Lakeland Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:LKFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $49.90 million.

• Professional Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $129.94 million.

• Silvergate Capital Inc. (NYSE:SI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $19.90 million.

• Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $225.21 million.

• Ryanair Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Avery Dennison Inc. (NYSE:AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Controladora Vuela Inc. (NYSE:VLRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $47.66 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $571.78 million.

• Crane Inc. (NYSE:CR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $623.02 million.

• F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $571.94 million.

• NXP Semiconductors Inc. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Independent Bank Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $141.24 million.

• Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AGNC Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $298.94 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $340.20 million.

• BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cathay General Inc. (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $145.43 million.

• Cincinnati Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

• Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $192.37 million.

• Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Encompass Health Inc. (NYSE:EHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• First Interstate BancSys Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $166.30 million.

• Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First Bank Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.83 million.

• Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $389.58 million.

• Franklin Finl Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First National Inc. (NASDAQ:FXNC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gladstone Commercial Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.96 million.

• HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $76.18 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $127.32 million.

• HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Heartland Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $141.32 million.

• Hexcel Inc. (NYSE:HXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $371.11 million.

• Industrias Bachoco SAB Inc. (NYSE:IBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $759.00 million.

• Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.

• John Bean Technologies Inc. (NYSE:JBT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• J&J Snack Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:JJSF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $184.00 million.

• Luxfer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LXFR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.15 million.

• Medpace Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $174.97 million.

• Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.15 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MMLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.86 million.

• NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $114.39 million.

• National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $274.51 million.

• OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $773.29 million.

• PotlatchDeltic Inc. (NASDAQ:PCH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $41.37 million.

• QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.99 million.

• RBB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Renasant Inc. (NASDAQ:RNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $153.74 million.

• SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $247.84 million.

• TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $347.16 million.

• TCF Finl Inc. (NASDAQ:TCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $526.69 million.

• Tessco Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trinet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $268.46 million.

• USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $119.23 million.

• Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.42 million.