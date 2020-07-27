ROCE Insights For Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) showed a loss in earnings from Q4 to Q1, totaling $27.07 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 74.32% to $328.17 million throughout the quarter. Zoom earned $151.89 million and saw $188.25 million in sales in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Zoom posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders. In Zoom Video Communications's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings

Zoom reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.20/share against analyst predictions of $0.09/share.