Why EHealth's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings results, which showed negative cash flow despite revenue growth.

eHealth offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone.

The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the U.S. and offers thousands of plans online.

eHealth shares were down 30.07% at $79.72 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $152.19 and $52.72.