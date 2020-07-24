Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why EHealth's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Why EHealth's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings results, which showed negative cash flow despite revenue growth.

eHealth offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone.

The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the U.S. and offers thousands of plans online.

eHealth shares were down 30.07% at $79.72 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $152.19 and $52.72.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EHTH)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Honeywell Tops Q2 Estimates
36 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Recap: eHealth Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com