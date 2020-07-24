Recap: Civista Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 19.61% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $28,929,000 up by 7.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Civista Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1684/35671

Technicals

52-week high: $24.32

52-week low: $11.62

Price action over last quarter: down 6.52%

Company Overview

Civista Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. Operating through its subsidiary it engages in the business of community banking. It business activity involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering trust services to its clients. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer loans. Most of its revenues are derived from the interest and fees gained on loans.