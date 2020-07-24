Recap: First Hawaiian Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) moved lower by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 72.22% over the past year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $173,478,000 decreased by 10.76% year over year, which missed the estimate of $178,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/khyyckey

Technicals

52-week high: $31.25

52-week low: $13.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.75%

Company Profile

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.