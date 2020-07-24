Gentex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 95.24% over the past year to $0.02, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $229,926,000 decreased by 50.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $268,530,000.

Outlook

Gentex expects H2'20 net sales of $865 million to $915 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gg7fu6k

Technicals

52-week high: $31.27

Company's 52-week low was at $19.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.62%

Company Profile

Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 97% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2019 totaled about $1.9 billion with 42.9 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.