United Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $258,992,000 higher by 36.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $220,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.70

52-week low: $19.67

Price action over last quarter: down 3.54%

Company Profile

United Bankshares Inc is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, asset management, title insurance, investment banking, financial planning, and brokerage services in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

