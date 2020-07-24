Recap: American Express Q2 Earnings

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) moved lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 85.99% over the past year to $0.29, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $7,675,000,000 declined by 29.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,150,000,000.

Outlook

American Express hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.americanexpress.com/#

Price Action

52-week high: $138.13

Company's 52-week low was at $67.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.64%

Company Profile

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, the company has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.