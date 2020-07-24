Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q2 Earnings

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.49% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $400,800,000 declined by 14.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $365,180,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.05 and $2.30.

FY20 revenue expected between $1,580,000,000 and $1,640,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.altramotion.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2400450&sessionid=1&key=8CF1A6CCD14DB9A9B2618EB54F85445A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $38.43

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.54%

Company Overview

Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets mechanical power transmission components. The company's reportable segments are Power Transmission Technologies which includes Couplings, Clutches and Brakes, Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearings; and Automation and Specialty segment consist of Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Power Transmission Technologies segment.