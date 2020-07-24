Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.49% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $400,800,000 declined by 14.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $365,180,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.05 and $2.30.

FY20 revenue expected between $1,580,000,000 and $1,640,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.altramotion.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2400450&sessionid=1&key=8CF1A6CCD14DB9A9B2618EB54F85445A&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $38.43

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.54%

Company Overview

Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets mechanical power transmission components. The company's reportable segments are Power Transmission Technologies which includes Couplings, Clutches and Brakes, Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearings; and Automation and Specialty segment consist of Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Power Transmission Technologies segment.

 

Related Articles (AIMC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com