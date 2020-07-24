Market Overview

Recap: Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings

July 24, 2020
Shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 305.56% year over year to ($0.74), which beat the estimate of ($1.15).

Revenue of $578,459,000 decreased by 43.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $589,500,000.

Outlook

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 24, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98dz3fx7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.29

52-week low: $4.54

Price action over last quarter: down 3.59%

Company Description

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.

 

