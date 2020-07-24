7 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $29.76 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.2% to $55.95 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $29.76 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.2% to $55.95 in pre-market trading. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but announced the delay of its 7-nanometer product transition. Intel shares dropped 10.8% to $53.90 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but announced the delay of its 7-nanometer product transition. Intel shares dropped 10.8% to $53.90 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion for the latest quarter. American Express will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares fell 0.4% to $96.25 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: AXP) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion for the latest quarter. American Express will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares fell 0.4% to $96.25 in pre-market trading. Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Skechers shares jumped 9.6% to $34.05 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor