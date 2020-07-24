Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $29.76 billion.

• Schlumberger Inc. (NYSE:SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.

• American Express Inc. (NYSE:AXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion.

• NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Altra Industrial Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $365.18 million.

• Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.05 million.

• Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $28.25 million.

• Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Equinor Inc. (NYSE:EQNR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $178.92 million.

• Fomento Economico Inc. (NYSE:FMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Gentex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $268.53 million.

• China Finance Online Co Inc. (NASDAQ:JRJC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NextEra Energy Partners Inc. (NYSE:NEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $337.99 million.

• OFG Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:OFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $114.66 million.

• TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $698.60 million.

• Uxin Inc. (NASDAQ:UXIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $216.14 million.

• Vodafone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VOD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Virtus Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $112.36 million.

• Bloomin Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $589.50 million.

• Triton International Inc. (NYSE:TRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $309.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Controladora Vuela Inc. (NYSE:VLRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $47.66 million.