First Financial Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.03% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $154,301,000 declined by 1.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $147,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.19

Company's 52-week low was at $10.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.42%

Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, and provides banking and financial services product through four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. First Financial utilizes a community banking business model and serves a combination of metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets through full-service banking centers primarily in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The primary component of its loan portfolio is commercial real estate loans, followed by commercial and industrial loans. A majority of First Financial's net revenue is net interest income.