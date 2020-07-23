Recap: Knoll Q2 Earnings

Shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 60.42% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $274,100,000 declined by 25.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $248,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Knoll hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s7f3ifrn

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.30

52-week low: $7.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.67%

Company Profile

Knoll Inc designs and manufactures appliances for use both in the workplace and at home. The company's product portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements, via the brands Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck, Edelman Leather, and Holly Hunt. Knoll operates through Office and Lifestyle and Corporate segments.