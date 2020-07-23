Recap: Knoll Q2 Earnings
Shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 60.42% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
Revenue of $274,100,000 declined by 25.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $248,190,000.
Looking Ahead
Knoll hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 23, 2020
Time: 05:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s7f3ifrn
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $28.30
52-week low: $7.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.67%
Company Profile
Knoll Inc designs and manufactures appliances for use both in the workplace and at home. The company's product portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements, via the brands Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck, Edelman Leather, and Holly Hunt. Knoll operates through Office and Lifestyle and Corporate segments.
