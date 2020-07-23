Recap: Forestar Q3 Earnings

Shares of Forestar (NYSE:FOR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $177,900,000 up by 101.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,700,000.

Outlook

Forestar hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2079/35405

Technicals

52-week high: $23.11

Company's 52-week low was at $9.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.83%

Company Description

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use property development company. Forestar group's operation is segmented into real estate, mineral resources, and other segments. The real estate segment is engaged in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, and it represents the most significant amount of the company's income. The mineral resource segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The other segment includes activities of timber, recreational leases, and water resource asset.