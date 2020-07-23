Recap: Greenhill & Co Q2 Earnings

Shares of Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 49.06% year over year to ($0.79), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $47,786,000 declined by 14.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $51,880,000.

Guidance

Greenhill & Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ghl/mediaframe/39373/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.08

52-week low: $7.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.31%

Company Profile

Greenhill & Co Inc is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its income from financial advisory. The company focuses on merger and acquisition advisory, but also offers restructuring, government advisory, and alternative asset management fund capital-raising services. Historically, Greenhill has derived about 40% of its revenue outside North America.